5 Ways to Create a Cool Rooftop Garden

by Echo Surina
4

Use Easy Design Tricks to Fake Fullness

Paint it green.
Paint it green.
Photos.com/Getty Images/Thinkstock

Working with a small space? There are easy things you can do to fake it and make your rooftop garden look and feel larger than it is. Paint walls, decks and trellises green to make the space feel fuller and more lush. Hang mirrors at plant-level to give the illusion that foliage spans much farther than it does. Place hanging baskets overflowing with vegetation in high-traffic areas like walkways or where there's seating -- places you frequent the most. Use trellises to anchor climbing vines or flowers. These "living walls" are an easy way to green your rooftop, and they also establish privacy and make a blank wall more attractive.

