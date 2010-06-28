5 Ways to Create a Cool Rooftop Garden

Make yours an edible garden! Jupiterimages/Getty Images/Comstock/ Thinkstock

Rooftop gardens can be much more than just a convenient place to kick back outdoors. Sure, they're picturesque, but yours can be functional, too. Pick edible plants for a palate-pleasing theme. Depending on the climate where you live, you might be able to grow vegetables year-round. Rotate veggies in and out of your garden by the season. Fruits and herbs typically need lots of sun, so leave room in your garden come summertime. And don't forget flowers! Edible flowers add a pop of color to an otherwise green space. Plus, they're pretty and practical in the kitchen. Toss them in a salad or use them to garnish dishes. You've got lots of options. Some of our favorites are chamomile, nasturtium, chrysanthemum and lavender.