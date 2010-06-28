5 Ways to Create a Cool Rooftop Garden

Aromatics elevate your rooftop garden to sanctuary status. Tay Jnr/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Being around trees, flowers and other greenery can elevate your mood and even make you more productive. They're all so beautiful, right? Imagine how much better your rooftop garden could feel if it overflowed with exceptionally fragrant plants. Ramp up your green space's overall effect by adding ambrosial plants. An olfactory delight, sweet-smelling greens are sure to enhance the vibe and atmosphere of your outdoor space. Plus, they make perfect cuttings for indoor arrangements. Choose plants that look good together and have similar needs -- those planted immediately next to each other should prefer the same type of conditions. Mint and basil, for example, both enjoy sun exposure and moist, well-drained soil.

You can also enhance the visual appeal of your aromatic garden by including blue blossom wild lilac or Oregon grape, which attract birds and butterflies.

