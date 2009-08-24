5 Ways to Green Your Garden

The fruits and vegetables you buy in the grocery store may have traveled a long way to reach your table. Transporting these items contributes to air pollution and the greenhouse effect. In addition, many kinds of commercial produce are grown using chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which can harm the environment as well as your body.

Growing your own produce is a great way to minimize your impact. You'll be able to enjoy your food knowing it wasn't grown using a bunch of unknown chemicals, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a tomato straight from the vine. Plus, once you make the initial investment into this project, you'll enjoy free, fresh produce that doesn't require a trip to the store.

Need inspiration? Start with plants that are easy to grow in almost any climate, including cucumbers, green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, spinach, squash and beans [source: The Boston Channel]. If you live in warmer regions like Florida or the Southwest, take advantage of the sunny climate by planting citrus trees, watermelon and berries. Those who live in cooler climates will find it easy to grow lettuce and other salad greens, which tend to wilt in sunnier areas [source: PBS].