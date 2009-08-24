Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

5 Ways to Green Your Garden

by Bambi Turner
4

Grow Your Own Produce

The fruits and vegetables you buy in the grocery store may have traveled a long way to reach your table. Transporting these items contributes to air pollution and the greenhouse effect. In addition, many kinds of commercial produce are grown using chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which can harm the environment as well as your body.

Growing your own produce is a great way to minimize your impact. You'll be able to enjoy your food knowing it wasn't grown using a bunch of unknown chemicals, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a tomato straight from the vine. Plus, once you make the initial investment into this project, you'll enjoy free, fresh produce that doesn't require a trip to the store.

Advertisement

Need inspiration? Start with plants that are easy to grow in almost any climate, including cucumbers, green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, spinach, squash and beans [source: The Boston Channel]. If you live in warmer regions like Florida or the Southwest, take advantage of the sunny climate by planting citrus trees, watermelon and berries. Those who live in cooler climates will find it easy to grow lettuce and other salad greens, which tend to wilt in sunnier areas [source: PBS].

Garden Produce, Guaranteed Organic

Organic labeling can be tricky. Unless a product is labeled "100 percent organic," it may contain up to 5 nonorganic ingredients, including fish oil and animal intestines. Growing your own produce is one of the only ways to guarantee the food you're eating is organic [source: Weisbaum].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement