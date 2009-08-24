Home & Garden
5 Ways to Green Your Garden

by Bambi Turner
3

Natural Pest Control

After working hard to grow your garden, the last thing you want to see is insects feasting on your flowers. While it can be tempting to use chemical pesticides, these materials tend to end up in nearby water supplies due to stormwater runoff. Plus, do you really want to cover your lawn and produce with a mystery concoction of chemicals?

Fortunately, there are plenty of natural green techniques that will keep pests away while keeping your garden healthy. One of the simplest tricks is to add plants that bugs don't like. Marigolds, chrysanthemums, lemon grass and citronella plants are natural deterrents for mosquitoes and for a variety of other pests [source: Thacker]. You could also plant herbs such as basil, mint, or garlic to keep bugs away [source: GreenTerrafirma].

Another option for avoiding chemical pesticides is to encourage birds and bats to feast in your yard. These creatures are natural predators for bugs and are easy to attract. Try adding a birdhouse or bat roost, and provide a supply of birdseed and fresh water.

Bees and Butterflies

Some insects are actually beneficial to your garden. Bees and butterflies help to spread pollen, which keeps your garden growing. To encourage these creatures to help with your gardening efforts, plant flowers that help attract them. Lilac and goldenrod are popular choices, though almost any flowering plant will do. You'll also be doing your part to help mitigate the effects of a troubling bee shortage that's affecting crop production worldwide [source: Chua].

