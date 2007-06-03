English Country Garden Ideas

Plants for an English Country Garden
Plants for an English country garden include a variety of annuals, perennials, and bulbs that lend an air of cultivated formality to the landscape. Organized around a focal point or along a well-thought-out line, the following plants display subdued color and beauty that could invoke a sign to pass your lips -- the perfect effect for an English country garden.
Organized around a focal point or along a well-thought-out line, the following plants display subdued color and beauty that could invoke a sign to pass your lips -- the perfect effect for an English country garden.
Advertisement
This annual comes in white, pink, and lavender-blue (a rare color for annuals).
This showy perennial can reach up to four or five feet high.
Named for its shape when closed, this perennial grows well in borders or along garden edges.
This flower adds a splash of intense color and excels at keeping weeds at bay in a garden.
if you want to attract hummingbirds, this flower should be incorporated into your garden.
This flower, which grows wild in the Midwest and South, has petals that grown downward.
This annual is shaped like a daisy but features warm golden, brown, and red colors.
One stalk can give rise to numerous blooms that open and die within a single day.
A silvery plant, it leaves the impression of beautiful beds of coral.
This lovely plant is a member of the sunflower family and has reputed medicinal uses.
A small flower, best used in large quantities for an effect, blooms in the spring.
This tall flower develops clusters of muted pink or white blossoms.
Along a border or in a rock garden, the geranium will flourish.
Returning year after year, the iris comes in a wide range of colors.
This tall flower comes in annual and perennial varieties, depending on the climate.
Producing flowers continuously, it blooms during cooler months.
A lovely flower that grows easily in any good garden soil, it must be watched so that it doesn't grow a little too well and overwhelm other nearby flowers.
Named because its spiky blooms stand up straight in an arrangement, this flower is easy to grow.
Daisy-like, the black-eyed Susan is the best known of this type of flower.
Known for its blooms, which can be snapped open like a puppet, this flower also comes in open-faced varieties.
Common in gardens from the past, this flower grows quite well in poor soil and holds up well to drought.
This bushy flower is incredibly fragrant.
This two-tone flower has fringed petals and grows easily, escaping gardens to grow in the wild.
Actually native to the Middle East, this flower is one of the most popular of spring.
This lovely flower is loved by gardeners because it grows well where other flowers will not.
This perennial not only ranges in size -- from short to several feet tall -- but in color as well.
As its name would suggest, this flower loves tropical climates -- hot, humid environments.
This hardy flower tolerates drought well but looks beautiful in a cut arrangement.
If you're feeling inspired by the English countryside, don't stop now. Gather more garden ideas as you peruse the following: