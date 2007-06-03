English Country Garden Ideas

Ageratum produces clusters of fuzzy blossoms.

Plants for an English country garden include a variety of annuals, perennials, and bulbs that lend an air of cultivated formality to the landscape. Organized around a focal point or along a well-thought-out line, the following plants display subdued color and beauty that could invoke a sign to pass your lips -- the perfect effect for an English country garden.

Ageratum, Floss Flower

This annual comes in white, pink, and lavender-blue (a rare color for annuals).

Anemone, Japanese

This showy perennial can reach up to four or five feet high.

Balloon Flower

Named for its shape when closed, this perennial grows well in borders or along garden edges.

Bugleweed

This flower adds a splash of intense color and excels at keeping weeds at bay in a garden.

Columbine

if you want to attract hummingbirds, this flower should be incorporated into your garden.

Coneflower, Purple

This flower, which grows wild in the Midwest and South, has petals that grown downward.

Coreopsis

This annual is shaped like a daisy but features warm golden, brown, and red colors.

Daylily

One stalk can give rise to numerous blooms that open and die within a single day.

Dusty Miller

A silvery plant, it leaves the impression of beautiful beds of coral.

Feverfew

This lovely plant is a member of the sunflower family and has reputed medicinal uses.

Forget-Me-Not

A small flower, best used in large quantities for an effect, blooms in the spring.

Gaura

This tall flower develops clusters of muted pink or white blossoms.

Geranium, Crane's Bill

Along a border or in a rock garden, the geranium will flourish.

Iris

Returning year after year, the iris comes in a wide range of colors.

Lupine

This tall flower comes in annual and perennial varieties, depending on the climate.

Pansy, Viola

Producing flowers continuously, it blooms during cooler months.

Perennial Pea, Sweet Pea

A lovely flower that grows easily in any good garden soil, it must be watched so that it doesn't grow a little too well and overwhelm other nearby flowers.

Physostegia, Obedient Plant

Named because its spiky blooms stand up straight in an arrangement, this flower is easy to grow.

Rudbeckia

Daisy-like, the black-eyed Susan is the best known of this type of flower.

Snapdragon

Known for its blooms, which can be snapped open like a puppet, this flower also comes in open-faced varieties.

Sundrop, Evening Primrose

Common in gardens from the past, this flower grows quite well in poor soil and holds up well to drought.

Sweet Rocket

This bushy flower is incredibly fragrant.

Sweet William

This two-tone flower has fringed petals and grows easily, escaping gardens to grow in the wild.

Tulip

Actually native to the Middle East, this flower is one of the most popular of spring.

Verbena

This lovely flower is loved by gardeners because it grows well where other flowers will not.

Veronica, Speedwell

This perennial not only ranges in size -- from short to several feet tall -- but in color as well.

Vinca, Madagascar Periwinkle

As its name would suggest, this flower loves tropical climates -- hot, humid environments.

Yarrow

This hardy flower tolerates drought well but looks beautiful in a cut arrangement.

