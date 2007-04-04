Garden Propagation Tips

Starting plants from seeds is one of the most common -- and economical -- ways to propagate. Check out the dozens of tips in this section to help you sow seeds.



Reuse household items like egg

cartons to hold seedlings.



Watch the color of ripening seed pods, which is the clue to when seed is ripe. When dry pods turn from bright green to dull green or brown and succulent fruits turn bright colors, the seeds are mature and ready to harvest.





To keep ripening seeds from escaping when a pod dries and splits open, slip a net made from an old nylon stocking over the seed head. Secure it to the stem with a twist tie.





Keep dry seeds drier by refrigerating them. This works with both seeds you've collected from dry pods in the garden and leftover packaged seeds. Keeping these seeds in low humidity will encourage a long lifetime. Put collected seeds in dry envelopes. Keep packaged seeds in their original packets as long as they are dry. Enclose them in a sealed plastic bag or glass jar and put them in the refrigerator, where the air is extra arid. Avoid putting them in the humidified produce keepers.





When planting, label all seeds with plant and cultivar name and date sown. Because many seedlings look alike, facing an unlabeled flat would be a nightmare. Labels help you remember such things as which little green sprouts are the zinnias and which are the marigolds.



The cultivar name lets you tell hot peppers from sweet peppers (very important!) and red pansies from blue pansies. Since cultivar names like Hungarian Wax pepper may be too long for short plant labels, come up with code abbreviations (such as "HW pep") and note them in your propagation records for future reference. Write on wooden or plastic tags with permanent ink.





Label like the pros. When planting in a flat, organize plant tags neatly so you can remember which plants they are referring to. If planting the flat with the long side closest to you, run rows of seeds from the front to the back, starting at the left side and ending at the right side. Insert a new label in the planting row each time you start using a different seed. This technique also works for flats of cuttings.





Sow perennial and wildflower seeds outdoors in raised beds or spacious nursery pots (the kind you get big flowers in at the nursery) and let nature get them ready to sprout. Hardy perennials and wildflowers often have a special defense called dormancy that keeps them from sprouting prematurely during a temporary midwinter thaw (which would be damaging when the frost returned). They require a certain amount of cold -- or alternating freezing and thawing -- to indicate when winter is truly over and spring has begun. The easiest way to accommodate the cold requirement is by putting them outdoors.





Instead of buying pots or cell packs, recycle household containers for starting seedlings. Try some of the following:

Egg crates or milk cartons cut lengthwise



Clear plastic bakery containers with lids that provide a greenhouse-like atmosphere



Yogurt cups



Cottage cheese containers



Plastic foam coffee cups





Some Perennials that Don't Need Stratification



Lavender

Fennel

Chives

Lemon balm

Oregano

Sage

Catmint

Germander

Valerian

Butterfly weed

Purple coneflower

Orange coneflower

Rock cress

Mountain bluet

Tickseed 'Early Sunrise'

Shasta daisy 'Snow Lady' There's no need for stratification for these plants: Wash the containers out thoroughly with soapy water, then sterilize them with a solution of 1 part bleach to 10 parts water. Poke holes in the bottom to allow excess water to drain out.



Give certain summer blooming perennials a brief cold chill to synchronize their germination. Provide four weeks of cold, moist conditions (a process called stratification) to perennials such as asters, goldenrod, sneezeweed, and blazingstars before encouraging them to grow.

To stratify perennial seeds that require a cold treatment to germinate, sow them in a community flat of moist seed-starting mix. Label, then wrap the entire flat in a plastic bag and close with a twist tie. Set the flat in the refrigerator for the time indicated on the seed packet or in a seed-sowing handbook. When the recommended stratification time is up, move the flat into warmth and bright light so the seeds can sprout and grow.





If starting seeds in a window, take extra care to maximize light. Use a south-facing window that will receive sun all day. It should not be blocked by a protruding roof overhang or an evergreen tree or shrub. (Without a south-facing window, it's worth considering building a light garden.)



Hang foil reflectors behind the flat to keep seedlings from leaning toward the sun. If the seedlings are sitting on a windowsill, make a tent of foil behind them, with the shiny side facing the seedlings. This will reflect sunlight and illuminate the dark side of the seedlings. They will grow much sturdier and straighter as a result.





Set seedlings snugly under a fluorescent shop light. You could place seedlings on a table or counter and suspend the shop light from the ceiling over them. Or you could set up three or four tiered light stands. You can adapt ordinary shelves by attaching lights to the bottoms of the shelves and growing trays below each light. Put the lights on a timer set to turn them on for 14 hours a day and off again (one less job for you). You can't beat the results!





Start seeds or cuttings in an old aquarium or clear sweater box to keep humidity high. Aquariums or sweater boxes are more permanent alternatives to the makeshift options above. They are particularly good for cuttings that may need more overhead and rooting room than seedlings.



To reuse these containers, wash them with soapy water, rinse, and sterilize with a solution of 1 part bleach to 10 parts water.





To avoid burning seedling stems with the salts on your hands or breaking an irreplaceable stem, handle young seedlings by the cotyledon or seed leaf.

