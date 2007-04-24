How to Care for a Water Garden

Caring for a Water Garden
Keeping a water garden attractive and healthy is surprisingly easy. The following tips will help.
- Occasionally remove plants to prune away dead or dying leaves. While you're at it, insert fertilizer tablets, about one per five quarts, into their containers.
- Remove any dead leaves and other organic material that has accumulated on the pool bottom.
- An occasional spray with a hose will knock any aphids that have developed on plant leaves into the water where fish will eat them.
- Clean the filter occasionally according to the manufacturer's instructions.
- Add water as necessary to maintain the proper water level.
Keep reading to learn about winter care for your water garden.
