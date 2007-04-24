How to Care for a Water Garden

Keeping a water garden tidy helps keep it healthy.

Keeping a water garden attractive and healthy is surprisingly easy. The following tips will help.

Occasionally remove plants to prune away dead or dying leaves. While you're at it, insert fertilizer tablets, about one per five quarts, into their containers.

Remove any dead leaves and other organic material that has accumulated on the pool bottom.

An occasional spray with a hose will knock any aphids that have developed on plant leaves into the water where fish will eat them.

Clean the filter occasionally according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Add water as necessary to maintain the proper water level.

Keep reading to learn about winter care for your water garden.Looking for more information about water gardens? Try these links: