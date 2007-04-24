Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

How to Care for a Water Garden

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Caring for a Water Garden

Keeping a water garden tidy helps keep it healthy.

Keeping a water garden attractive and healthy is surprisingly easy. The following tips will help.

  • Occasionally remove plants to prune away dead or dying leaves. While you're at it, insert fertilizer tablets, about one per five quarts, into their containers.
  • Remove any dead leaves and other organic material that has accumulated on the pool bottom.
  • An occasional spray with a hose will knock any aphids that have developed on plant leaves into the water where fish will eat them.
  • Clean the filter occasionally according to the manufacturer's instructions.
  • Add water as necessary to maintain the proper water level.

Keep reading to learn about winter care for your water garden.Looking for more information about water gardens? Try these links:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement