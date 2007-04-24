How to Care for a Water Garden

Maintaining a water garden pond is important for winter care.

Winter care is also quite simple. In most climates, hardy plants can be left as they are. In cold climates, though, sink even hardy plants in the deepest part of the pond (three feet or more) to prevent freezing. In extremely cold areas, pools will freeze to the bottom. Tropical plants must be brought indoors for the winter in all but the warmest climates.

It is normal for the water in a garden to turn soupy green upon occasion, especially early in the spring or when nutrient-rich fresh water is added, which can cause a rapid increase in the algae population called a "bloom." If the pool is properly balanced, with plenty of oxygenating plants to reduce the carbon dioxide level, abundant floating or emergent plants to absorb nutrients and shade algae out, fish and scavengers to consume the algae, and some water circulation, algae blooms should be of short duration. But don't expect water in a garden pool to be perfectly clear. That isn't any healthier for fish and plants than green water.

