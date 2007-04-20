How to Design a Rose Garden

Roses are a special flower, loved by people worldwide. They have traditionally been grown in gardens of their own because roses don't particularly like competition from other plants. As recently as the 1800s, though, the beauty of the rose garden was a fleeting thing. Roses burst into spectacular bloom for a short period in early summer and then showed nothing but foliage through the rest of the growing season, although their brightly colored fruits (rose hips) did offer winter color.

Modern hybrid roses changed everything. With the perpetual blooming habits of hybrid roses, rose gardens can now bloom through summer and deep into fall, and in warm climates they bloom nearly year-round.

Whatever you're looking for in a flower -- beautiful form, vast array of color, exotic fragrance -- roses offer it. Those qualities culminate beautifully in rose gardens.

