How to Grow a Low-Maintenance Garden

If you are used to cutting your lawn every week and shearing your shrubs once a month, you may be relieved to know that there are easier ways to keep your yard looking nice. Low-maintenance gardening begins with choosing plants ideally suited for your yard's conditions so they won't need coaxing to stay alive. Another low-maintenance but beautiful option is container gardening. Just choose your favorite annuals or perennials, and grow them in groups of containers -- no yard required!

No matter what your approach, there are many ways to keep gardening more fun than it is challenging. Let's start by taking a look at what types of plants to put in your garden -- and which to avoid -- for easy care.

Compact Shrubs



Dwarf balsam fir

Compact azaleas

Compact barberries

Compact boxwood

Heather

Compact false cypress

Cotoneasters

Daphne

Deutzia

Fothergilla

Hydrangea, French and oakleaf

Hypericum

Compact hollies

Compact junipers

Leucothoe

Mahonia

Dwarf Korean lilac

Dwarf spruce

Japanese andromeda

Mugo and other small pines

Potentilla

Pyracantha

Roses

Spirea

Stephanandra

Compact viburnums Following are some great options for low-maintenance compact shrubs.

Some plants are naturally easier to keep, requiring little but suitable soil and proper exposure to grow and prosper. You can plant them and let them be without worrying about pests and diseases or extensive pruning, watering, fertilizing, or staking. Spending a little time finding these easy-care plants will prevent hours of maintenance in coming years.