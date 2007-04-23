Home & Garden
How to Grow a Shade Garden

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Best Shade Garden Plants

There is no lack of choice plants for specialty and semishady sites. The following lists include some of the good shade-tolerant plants available to gardeners.

wintercreeper
Wintercreeper thrives in moderate shade.


Shade-Tolerant Perennials

Anemone
Astilbe
Balloon Flower
Barrenwort
Bellflower
Bergamot
Bergenia
Bleeding Heart
Bowman's Root
Bugleweed
Siberian Bugloss
Creeping Buttercup
Cardinal Flower
Chameleon Plant
Black Cohosh
Columbine
Coralbell
Crane's Bill
Daylily
Dichondra
Foxglove
Globeflower
Goat's Beard












 Goldenstar
Hosta
Ladybells
Leopard's Bane
Ligularia
Toad Lily
Lily-of-the-Valley
Liriope
Gooseneck
 Loosestrife
Lungwort
Dead Nettle
Pachysandra
Plume Poppy
Primrose
Rodgersia
Christmas Rose
Meadow Rue
Self-heal
Speedwell
Spiderwort
Turtlehead
Yellow Waxbell
Violet







Shade-Tolerant Shrubs

Abutilon
Amelanchier
Japanese
Andromeda
Azalea
Banana Shrub
Boxwood
Camellia
Alpine Currant
Daphne
Red Osier
Dogwood
Gardenia
Oregon Grape
Michigan Holly
Hydrangea
Inkberry
Kerria
Mountain Laurel
Drooping
Leucothoe
Dwarf Myrtle
Sweet Olive
Japanese
Podocarpus
Rhododendron
Reeves Skimmia
Snowberry
Summersweet
Common Witch
Hazel
American Yew

Shade-Tolerant Vines

Bittersweet
Creeping Fig
Honeysuckle
Dutchman's Pipe
































Want more information about shade gardens? Visit these links:

  • Garden Types: Explore a variety of wonderful garden types.
  • Gardening: We answer all of your general gardening questions in this section.
  • Shade Garden Plants: Learn about the plants that thrive in shade gardens.

