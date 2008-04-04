10 Japanese-style Gardens

Courtyard Gardens
The courtyard garden, or tsubu niwa, is a garden contained or enclosed by a building such as a house or temple. These are relatively small, landscaped spaces that are separated from the world outside by the walls that surround them. Because these enclosures are small and situated within a building's compound, they're common in urban areas. Courtyard gardens can vary greatly in appearance, but they usually contain natural elements that work well within a confined space, such as rocks, moss and small trees or shrubs.
