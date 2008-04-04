10 Japanese-style Gardens

The courtyard garden, or tsubu niwa, is a garden contained or enclosed by a building such as a house or temple. These are relatively small, landscaped spaces that are separated from the world outside by the walls that surround them. Because these enclosures are small and situated within a building's compound, they're common in urban areas. Courtyard gardens can vary greatly in appearance, but they usually contain natural elements that work well within a confined space, such as rocks, moss and small trees or shrubs.

Stop and Smell the Roses If you want to make your garden more contemplative and peaceful, consider using a bench or chair to create a space to sit and relax among your plants.

Related Articles

Sources

