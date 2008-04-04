Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

10 Japanese-style Gardens

by Jennifer Horton & Ellen Stockstill
1

Courtyard Gardens

The courtyard garden, or tsubu niwa, is a garden contained or enclosed by a building such as a house or temple. These are relatively small, landscaped spaces that are separated from the world outside by the walls that surround them. Because these enclosures are small and situated within a building's compound, they're common in urban areas. Courtyard gardens can vary greatly in appearance, but they usually contain natural elements that work well within a confined space, such as rocks, moss and small trees or shrubs.

Stop and Smell the Roses

If you want to make your garden more contemplative and peaceful, consider using a bench or chair to create a space to sit and relax among your plants.

Related Articles

Sources

  • Cave, Philip. "Creating Japanese Gardens." Charles E. Tuttle. 1993.
  • Gustafson, Herb. "The Art of Japanese Gardens." Sterling. 1999.
  • Mizuno, Katsuhiko. "Landscapes for Small Spaces: Japanese Courtyard Gardens." Kodansha International, 2005.
  • Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. (Jan. 10, 2012) http://www.morikami.org/
  • Nakagawara, Camelia. "The Japanese Garden for the Mind: The 'Bliss' of Paradise Transcended." Stanford Journal of East Asian Affairs. May 21, 2004. (Jan.19, 2012) http://www.stanford.edu/group/sjeaa/journal42/japan2.pdf
  • Olds,Clifton C. The Japanese Garden. (Jan. 10, 2012) http://learn.bowdoin.edu/japanesegardens/index.html

UP NEXT

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

A new website is designed to bring farmers and heirloom seeds together. HowStuffWorks takes a look at why seed saving is more important than ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement