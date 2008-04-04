Home & Garden
10 Japanese-style Gardens

by Jennifer Horton & Ellen Stockstill
Strolling Pond Gardens

Strolling pond gardens are known for their bridges.
Walter Bibikow/Photolibrary/Getty Images

Each of Japan's strolling pond gardens have an ornamental pond as their centerpiece and a path that meanders around the water's edge. These trails frequently branch off to provide spots for contemplation. Like natural gardens, strolling pond gardens feature a variety of plants scattered beside their paths for your viewing pleasure.

Unlike natural gardens, strolling pond gardens also incorporate several man-made objects. Along with benches provided at strategic points along the path to encourage pauses, you might see a heron sculpture in an inlet or a bronze frog basking in the sun. Looking toward the pond, you'll see curved bridges cross the water in several areas.

