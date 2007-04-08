Money- and Time-Saving Gardening Tips





You can improve your soil inexpensively by composting . Compost is the single best soil booster. However, creating and nurturing your own compost pile can be time consuming. If you don't want to start your own compost pile, you probably can get it from your city or town hall service department. Made from leaves and grass clippings, the compost may be free or at least reasonably priced for local residents.

When looking for low-maintenance annuals, choose plants that do not require deadheading or very much irrigation. Some annuals drop their flowers naturally, whereas others put energy into seed production. Those seed capsules must be removed for continual bloom. Ageratum, alyssum, begonia, dusty miller, impatiens, and vinca are self-cleaning annuals; ageratum, marigold, ornamental peppers, portulaca, melampodium, and vinca are among the most drought-tolerant species. Prepare your soil well, using lots of compost, to increase the intervals between waterings and save on maintenance time.



Drought-tolerant marigolds don't require much

irrigation, saving you maintenance time.

Save time next spring by preparing your garden before winter hits. When this year's plants have died from frost, cut them to the ground and, to prevent this year's pests from overwintering, remove all debris from the area. Have your soil tested now. Add lime if necessary, but wait until spring to fertilize. Cultivate organic matter into the soil and apply a fresh layer of mulch to prevent winter weeds from germinating. Your bed should be ready for spring planting.



