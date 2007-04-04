Organic Gardening Tips

One universal tip when using fertilizer -- organic or otherwise -- is to read the package directions to ensure you use the proper amount. What follows are other helpful suggestions.



Organic fertilizer is a great way

to improve plant growth

in your garden.



Expect to use more organic fertilizer, by volume, than synthetic chemical fertilizers. That's because organic fertilizers contain fewer nutrients by weight, averaging from 1 to about 6 or 7 percent. Contrast this with an inorganic lawn fertilizer that may contain up to 30 percent nitrogen, more than four times as much as organic fertilizer.





More is not always better when it comes to fertilizers. Lower-dose organic fertilizers are unlikely to burn plant roots or cause nutrient overdoses. Many forms release their components slowly, providing a long-term nutrient supply instead of one intense nutrient blast. Organic fertilizers may also provide a spectrum of lesser nutrients, even enzymes and hormones that can benefit growth.



For details on how to use fertilizers properly, read the package labels. The volume of fertilizer required may vary depending on the kind of plant being fertilized and the time of year.

For details on how to use fertilizers properly, read the package labels. The volume of fertilizer required may vary depending on the kind of plant being fertilized and the time of year. Use fish emulsion fertilizer to encourage a burst of growth from new plantings, potted flowers and vegetables , or anything that is growing a little too sluggishly for your taste. High-nitrogen fish emulsion dissolves in water and is easily absorbed and put to immediate use by the plant. For best results, follow the package directions.

Find out more about ridding your garden of pests -- naturally -- in the next section.

Want more gardening tips? Try:

