Plant in a plastic pot that has no drainage holes or that sits on a plastic saucer, which will prevent moisture spills.

Cover the top of the pots with sheet moss or other natural fibers to hide the mechanics below. This combination will be temporary at best and require careful watering so the plant roots won't be drowned or dried. Once every couple of months, remove the potted plant and water thoroughly, draining off the excess moisture to wash out salts that will build up in the soil.



This combination will be temporary at best and require careful watering so the plant roots won't be drowned or dried. Once every couple of months, remove the potted plant and water thoroughly, draining off the excess moisture to wash out salts that will build up in the soil.