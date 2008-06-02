Will victory gardens help us beat high food prices?

Don't want to garden alone? Try community gardening. Paul Burns/ Getty Images

For the money you'd spend buying a couple of loads of veggies at the grocery store, first timers can develop their own high-yield plots. One gardening Web site estimates start-up expenses for a garden at $225 [source: Veggie Gardening Tips]. However, that price tag includes tiller rental fees and a specific set of tools, which you may not need. Also, to spend less, grow your vegetable from seeds, or if buying a plant, select a smaller or medium-sized one.

If time and space are an obstacle for you, you have a number of other options. Community gardening, in particular, has gained popularity recently -- an estimated 10,000 are in operation in the U.S. [source: Urban Gardening Help]. This form of urban gardening transforms public spaces such as a field beside a school or in a neighborhood into a plot that many people tend to. A community garden could be a good place for gardening novices to start since you can get instruction from other volunteers. For more information on them, read How to Start a Community Garden.

If you live in an apartment or don't have a large yard, consider container gardening. As the name implies, you can grow different fruits and vegetable in almost any sizeable container, such as a trash can, wash bin or bucket. In one 15-gallon pot, you can grow two broccoli, one cucumber, one melon, one snap bean and one lima bean plant [source: Rosen]. Or you could use multiple pots and expand the variety. Container gardening also works well for themed crops. For instance, to make a pizza garden, combine roma tomato, bell pepper and oregano in one container [source: Rosen]. To learn more about container gardening, read What is container gardening?.

You can even bring your gardening indoors, if necessary. Citrus plants grow surprisingly well indoors in bright areas. Since the average varieties are large and can overwhelm a space, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden recommends choosing dwarf species. Familiar citrus fruits including mandarin oranges and Meyer lemons have a reputation for thriving inside [source: Brooklyn Botanic Garden]. Herbs such as basil, cilantro and sage are also simple and savory choices for indoor gardening.

To learn more about how to get your own victory garden going, visit the links below.

