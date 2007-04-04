Water Tips for Gardening

Using a garden hose is one way to water your garden. Alternative sources are available, however, that are often more economical and better for your plants. Read on to learn about them.



Use gray water on potted plants or small gardens to reduce water use. Gray water is the leftover tap water from activities such as rinsing vegetables at the kitchen sink. However, avoid water contaminated with water-softener salts, harsh detergents, fats, oils, or other extras that would harm plants.



Gray water has been used successfully in arid parts of the United States and is well worth taking advantage of anywhere. It helps prevent stress on wells during drought and lowers utility bills for people with municipal water lines.



Capture gray water in a basin stored close to the sink, where it will be handy to pull out and use. Transfer the gray water to a watering can before watering potted plants or new plantings. A little moisture in a time of need will make a big difference.





The easiest way to collect downspout runoff is to put a container at the bottom of the downspout. A topless bucket or barrel with a sturdy spigot at the bottom can be set in place permanently. Simply drain the water from the spigot into your watering can. To handle larger quantities of water, look for a 30- to 50-gallon barrel or drum. It's helpful to keep a large cup or other dipper on hand for transferring the water into a watering can.

Or, as an alternative, the garden could be made fairly level with lower, moisture-gathering saucers made around newly planted trees or shrubs or plants with high moisture needs.



In dry climates, the tubing could be covered with soil or mulch and kept connected all the time. In climates with periods of overly wet weather, the tubing should be disconnected during soggy seasons to prevent oversaturation of the soil, which causes plants to rot.





As you can see, watering your garden is often not as simple as just turning on a hose or pulling out a watering can. The tips in this article will save you time and money and, most important, give your plants the water they need.

Moisture-Loving Plants These plants thrive when given lots and lots of water:

Louisiana and Japanese irises

Foamflowers



Marsh marigolds

Solomon's seal



Sweet flag



Horsetails



Swamp hibiscus



Chameleon plant



Cardinal flower



Impatiens

Hostas

Ferns

Joe-pye weed



Astilbes

Umbrella plant



Ligularia

Mint



Cordgrass



Willows



