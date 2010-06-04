Home & Garden
Window Boxes

by Chanel Lee

Window boxes are quick and easy ways to add beauty to a home's exterior. Check out these pictures of window boxes and get inspired to create your own version at home.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Window boxes are quick and easy ways to add beauty to a home's exterior. Here, a series of window boxes helps transform a residential street into a floral paradise.

Kim Carson/Getty Images

You can make window boxes from a variety of materials. Here's a wooden window box filled with plants, attached to a wooden house.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Window boxes are usually placed on a windowsill, but sometimes the windowsill is separated from the window itself. Here, bougainvillea sprouts from a ceramic window box in Queretaro, Mexico.

Luc Novovitch/Getty Images

Some residences even come with special spaces designed for window boxes. Here's a traditional Alsatian domed glass window in Seethal, France.

Randy Wells/Getty Images

Some window boxes are more ornate than others. Here, someone placed an attractive array of flowers on a trellis in trendy Montmartre, Paris, France.

Jon Boyes/Getty Images

Of course, some window boxes are delightfully simple. Here are three tiny boxes built outside an old English cottage house window.

Ryan McVey/Getty Images

Most window boxes appear directly below an exterior window, but that isn't always the case. The boxes shown here appear on the windows' sides.

Luis Castaneda, Inc./Getty Images

Here's a somewhat unusual use for window boxes: Here, they adorn the bridge across Beijing's Beihai Park.

ML Harris/Getty Images

Window boxes don't necessarily have to decorate private homes. Here, they brighten up the exterior of an apartment building along Prague's Mala Strana.

MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Filling a window box is actually quite easy: Just fill the box with soil, water and the sprouts of your choice.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

When you're building and installing your own window box, you have to make sure that water can flow freely out of the box. No, the river shown here doesn't count.

Medioimages/Photodisk/Getty Images

Another thing to consider when you build your window box is weight. You need something light enough to carry, yet sturdy enough to carry all that heavy soil, water and flora.

Lisa Romerein/Getty Images

Redwood and cedar make the best wooden window boxes due to their natural resistance to rot, but all wooden boxes should be further treated to avoid it.

Phillip J. Brittan/Getty Images

You can fit several different types of plants into a single window box: It all depends on the look you're after.

Doug Menuez/Getty Images

Some people use window boxes for practical purposes, like growing the herbs shown here.

