Research suggests that garlic can help make small improvements in blood pressure by increasing the blood flow to the capillaries, which are the tiniest blood vessels. The chemicals in garlic achieve this by causing the capillary walls to open wider and reducing the ability of blood platelets to stick together and cause blockages.



Reductions are small -- 10 mmHg (millimeters of mercury, the unit of measurement for blood pressure) or less. This means if your blood pressure is 130 over 90 mmHg, garlic might help lower it to 120 over 80 mmHg. That's a slight improvement, but, along with some simple lifestyle adjustments, such as getting more exercise, garlic might help move your

out of the danger zone.

Preliminary studies indicate that garlic may also increase the production of nitric oxide. This chemical compound is produced in the lining of blood vessels, and it helps the vessels relax and allow blood to flow more freely.



Research published in August 2005 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that some of the sulfur-rich compounds in garlic help the blood vessels relax and enlarge, lowering blood pressure and improving blood flow throughout the body.

The Bottom Line: Garlic and Heart Health



Cholesterol and oxidation aren't the only bad guys that garlic keeps out of the body. On the next page you'll learn how nature's bouncer fights off viruses, as well.

A Guide To Heart-Disease Terms

With all this talk about heart disease, you might get confused by some of the terms we've used. Here's a handy glossary you can refer to:

Antioxidant:



A substance that inhibits oxidation, a natural body process that causes cell damage. The body uses vitamins C and E as antioxidants. It also uses the minerals selenium and manganese to build potent antioxidant defense mechanisms, such as glutathione peroxidase and superoxide dismutase, to protect your cells.

Arteriosclerosis:



A disease in which the arteries have thickened, hardened, and lost their elasticity, resulting in impaired blood flow. It develops in people who have high blood pressure , high cholesterol diabetes , and other conditions or as the result of aging. It is also known as "hardening of the arteries."

Atherosclerosis:



A type of arteriosclerosis characterized by plaque deposits on the interior walls of arteries.

Fibrinolysis: The body's natural process of breaking up blood clots.





A sulfur-containing amino acid in the blood that has been linked to an increased risk of premature coronary artery disease stroke , and blood clots in the veins.

Hypercholesterolemia: High levels of cholesterol in the blood.





Hyperlipidemia: High levels of lipids in the blood.





Another word for fats . Includes all types of cholesterol and triglycerides.

Nitric oxide: In the human body, nitric oxide plays a role in oxygen transport, nerve transmission, and other functions. It also helps relax the lining of the blood vessels.





Oxidation: A chemical reaction between oxygen and another substance, sometimes resulting in damage to the substance. For instance, oxidized cholesterol damages the lining of arteries.

