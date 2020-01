The Gasteria cactus get its name -- which means stomach in Greek ("gaster") -- from the shape of its flowers.



Cactus Image Gallery

They are plants with thick, succulent, tongue-shaped leaves that are arranged in stacks or spirals. They are very similar to the aloes except that their leaves are flatter and they have smooth edges.Gasteria verrucosa (ox tongue gasteria) has dark green leaves covered with white warts. Give these plants filtered to bright light, heavy soil with good drainage, cool night temperatures, and dry circulating air. The tubelike flowers appear on the top of tall stems after a cold, dry rest period.