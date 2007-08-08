The Gasteria cactus get its name -- which means stomach in Greek ("gaster") -- from the shape of its flowers.
Gasteria. See more pictures of cacti.
Gasteria verrucosa (ox tongue gasteria) has dark green leaves covered with white warts. Give these plants filtered to bright light, heavy soil with good drainage, cool night temperatures, and dry circulating air. The tubelike flowers appear on the top of tall stems after a cold, dry rest period.
