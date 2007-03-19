Don't let yourself be intimidated by globe artichokes. The delicious, delicate flavor of this vegetable is worth the time it takes to grow, prepare and enjoy it. The nutritious globe artichoke is also a delicious part of many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing globe artichokes, selecting and serving globe artichokes, and the health benefits of globe artichokes.



About Globe Artichokes



This thistle-like tender perennial grows 3 to 4 feet tall and 3 to 4 feet wide. The globe artichoke is grown for its flower buds, which are eaten before they begin to open. Since it is tender and reacts poorly to cold weather, it is not for all gardens.



Common Name: Globe Artichoke

Scientific Name: Cynara scolymus

Hardiness: Tender (will die at first frost)



In the next section, we'll show you how to grow globe artichokes.



