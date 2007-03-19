

Loyal fans of the delicate, rich flavor of globe artichokes will tell you it's worth the while to select and prepare this delicious vegetable



Cut the bottom stems off the globe artichokes and discard.



Globe artichokes are grown in the United States. When selecting globe artichokes, look for heavy artichokes with a soft green color and tightly packed, closed leaves. Bronzed or frosted leaf tips signal delicate flavor. Avoid moldy or wilted leaves. Store artichokes in a plastic bag in the refrigerator; add a few drops of water to prevent them from drying out. (Do not wash artichokes before storing them.) Although best if used within a few days, they'll keep for a week or two if stored properly and handled gently.





Preparing and Serving Globe Artichokes



Wash artichokes under running water. Pull off outer, lower petals and trim the sharp tips off of the outer leaves. Boil, standing upright in the saucepan, for 20 to 40 minutes, or steam for 25 to 40 minutes or until a center petal pulls out easily. Artichokes are versatile. They can be served hot, at room temperature, or cold. Though they're best served as appetizers, they are well suited for a variety of uses including dips and sauces. Or stick to plain lemon juice or olive oil. If you eat it in moderation, the monounsaturated fat in olive oil can help in weight management.

