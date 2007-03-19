

The pepper stuffed artichokes

recipe features globe artichokes.



Fibrous artichokes are a dieter's delight -- low in fat and loaded with fiber . Yet many would-be artichoke lovers shy away from this delicate, buttery-flavored vegetable since they don't know how to handle it. Actually, artichokes require little prep work; the time-consuming step is the process of eating.





Health Benefits of Artichokes



Artichokes' high fiber content is also a bonus for your digestive tract. Insoluble fiber is nature's laxative, absorbing water and creating bulk to move things along. Artichokes are also a super source of

, which is especially important for women during their childbearing years, as this

helps prevent neural-tube birth defects. Research has also linked long-term

to an increased risk of developing

.





Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Globe Artichokes



Serving Size: 1 medium

Want more information about globe

artichokes

? Try:

Vegetable Recipes: Find delicious recipes that feature globe artichokes .

. Nutrition: Find out how globe artichokes fit in with your overall nutrition plans.



fit in with your overall nutrition plans. Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.

Gardening : We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.