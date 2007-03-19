Globe Artichokes

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Health Benefits of Globe Artichokes

pepper stuffed artichokes
The pepper stuffed artichokes
recipe features globe artichokes.

Fibrous artichokes are a dieter's delight -- low in fat and loaded with fiber. Yet many would-be artichoke lovers shy away from this delicate, buttery-flavored vegetable since they don't know how to handle it. Actually, artichokes require little prep work; the time-consuming step is the process of eating.

Health Benefits of Artichokes

Artichokes' high fiber content is also a bonus for your digestive tract. Insoluble fiber is nature's laxative, absorbing water and creating bulk to move things along. Artichokes are also a super source of folic acid, which is especially important for women during their childbearing years, as this vitamin helps prevent neural-tube birth defects. Research has also linked long-term deficiencies of folic acid to an increased risk of developing heart disease.

Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Globe Artichokes
Serving Size: 1 medium
Calories
 60
Fat
 <1 g
Saturated Fat 0 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Carbohydrate 13 g
Protein 4 g
Dietary Fiber 6 g
Sodium 114 mg
Vitamin C 12 mg
Folic acid 61 micrograms
Iron 2 mg
Magnesium
72 mg
Manganese <1 mg
Potassium 425 mg
Carotenoids 21 micrograms

Want more information about globe artichokes? Try:
  • Vegetable Recipes: Find delicious recipes that feature globe artichokes.
  • Nutrition: Find out how globe artichokes fit in with your overall nutrition plans.
  • Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
  • Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.