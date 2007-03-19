Health Benefits of Globe Artichokes
The pepper stuffed artichokes
recipe features globe artichokes.
Health Benefits of Artichokes
Artichokes' high fiber content is also a bonus for your digestive tract. Insoluble fiber is nature's laxative, absorbing water and creating bulk to move things along. Artichokes are also a super source of folic acid, which is especially important for women during their childbearing years, as this vitamin helps prevent neural-tube birth defects. Research has also linked long-term deficiencies of folic acid to an increased risk of developing heart disease.
Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Globe Artichokes
Serving Size: 1 medium
|Calories
|60
|Fat
|<1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|13 g
|Protein
|4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6 g
|Sodium
|114 mg
|Vitamin C
|12 mg
|Folic acid
|61 micrograms
|Iron
|2 mg
|Magnesium
|72 mg
|Manganese
|<1 mg
|Potassium
|425 mg
|Carotenoids
|21 micrograms
