Globeflowers resemble large, double buttercups or florist's ranunculus, with blossoms sitting like golden-yellow balls atop 30-inch stems. The genus name is from the Hungarian, torolya, a native name for the flower.

Description of globeflower: Thick rootstocks slowly form large clumps that produce many strong stems with coarsely toothed leaves and one showy 2-inch flower per stem. Each flower has many waxy, rounded sepals and 5 or more petals, blooming in late May and June. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing globeflower: Globeflowers need a good, moist garden soil with plenty of humus. In the North, full sun will do as long as the soil is moist. They are better in partial shade. Remove spent flowers to promote further bloom.

Propagating globeflower: By division in fall or by seed.

Uses for globeflower: Globeflowers are beautiful when planted in masses, both in sunny or shady borders. They are excellent waterside plants, doing well where others might not succeed. They make good cut flowers.

Globeflower related species: Trollius europaeus forms a compact clump and bears clear yellow flowers on 24-inch stems, blooming in late April and May. Superbus is usually offered.

Globeflower related varieties: Byrne's Giant is pure yellow, and Etna is a dark orange; both are on 24-inch stems. Lemon Queen is lemon-yellow on 28-inch stems. Orange Nassau has orange flowers, and Prichard's Giant bears large, deep golden-yellow flowers. It is one of the first to flower. Alabaster is pale, creamy yellow.

Scientific name of globeflower: Trollius x cultorum

