Golden ball cactus has both yellow spines and flowers.

Golden ball cactus, a small, spherical cactus, lives up to its name because it is covered with golden yellow spines. As it ages, it eventually becomes columnar.

When it is still quite young, it begins to bear two-inch, funnel-shaped, yellow flowers, often three or four at a time, that can hide its crown entirely. Offsets are occasionally produced and can be used for multiplication. Otherwise it is grown from seed.

Golden Ball Cactus Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Notocactus leninghausii

Common Name: Golden Ball Cactus

Light Requirement for Golden Ball Cactus: Full Sun

Water Requirement for Golden Ball Cactus: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Golden Ball Cactus: Average Home

Temperature for Golden Ball Cactus: Cool to Cold

Fertilizer for Golden Ball Cactus: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Golden Ball Cactus: Cactus

Propagation of Golden Ball Cactus: Division, Seed

Decorative Use for Golden Ball Cactus: Table

Care Rating for Golden Ball Cactus: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.