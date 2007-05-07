Golden ball cactus, a small, spherical cactus, lives up to its name because it is covered with golden yellow spines. As it ages, it eventually becomes columnar.
When it is still quite young, it begins to bear two-inch, funnel-shaped, yellow flowers, often three or four at a time, that can hide its crown entirely. Offsets are occasionally produced and can be used for multiplication. Otherwise it is grown from seed.
Golden Ball Cactus Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Notocactus leninghausii
Common Name: Golden Ball Cactus
Light Requirement for Golden Ball Cactus: Full Sun
Water Requirement for Golden Ball Cactus: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Golden Ball Cactus: Average Home
Temperature for Golden Ball Cactus: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Golden Ball Cactus: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Golden Ball Cactus: Cactus
Propagation of Golden Ball Cactus: Division, Seed
Decorative Use for Golden Ball Cactus: Table
Care Rating for Golden Ball Cactus: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.