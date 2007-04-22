www.robsplants.com Golden dead nettle is an easy-to-grow, colorful perennial.

Golden Dead Nettle is known by at least three different names: Lamiastrum galeobdolon, Lamium galeobdolon, and Galeobdolon luteum. It is an easy-to-grow, colorful perennial ground cover well suited to both shady and sunny locations.

Description of golden dead nettle: The golden dead nettle produces weak stems from 1 to 2 feet high. The leaves are heart-shaped and attractively mottled with silver. Although the plant is naturally dome-shaped in appearance, it spreads so quickly via runners that it takes on a carpetlike appearance. The hood-shaped flowers are bright yellow and are borne in spring. Although partially hidden under the leaves, the flowers are quite showy. Ease of care of golden dead nettle: Easy.

Advertisement

Growing golden dead nettle: This plant does equally well in rich or poor soil, full sun or deep shade. It requires watering during periods of drought but will not grow well in constantly wet soil. Space plants 1 to 2 feet apart for a quick and easy ground cover.

Propagating golden dead nettle: By division or cuttings.

Uses for golden dead nettle: Golden dead nettle is an ideal ground cover for all uses, especially where its rather aggressive growth is contained by a barrier of some sort. It can also be used in borders and makes an excellent hanging basket plant for both indoor and outdoor use.

Related genus of golden dead nettle: Dead nettle (Lamium sp.) is similar in all ways to the golden dead nettle, but it has pink to white flowers instead of yellow ones.

Scientific name of golden dead nettle: Lamiastrum galeobdolon

Want more information on gardening and great plants you can grow? Try: