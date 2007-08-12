Home & Garden
Golden Scaled Male Fern

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The golden scaled male fern can grow quite tall and is therefore favored for landscaping purposes.
Golden scaled male fern is a hardy evergreen that will add color to the garden all year round.

The large, rich green fronds of this fern grow upright in a graceful, arching shape. The plant can grow to be 4 feet tall, making it a good landscaping item. Golden scales cover the stems and give this fern its common name.

Golden Scaled Male Fern Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Dryopteris affinis

Common Name: Golden scaled male fern

Type of Plant: Evergreen fern

Growing Zones for Golden Scaled Male Fern: Hardy to zone 4

