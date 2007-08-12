The golden scaled male fern can grow quite tall and is therefore favored for landscaping purposes.

Golden scaled male fern is a hardy evergreen that will add color to the garden all year round.

The large, rich green fronds of this fern grow upright in a graceful, arching shape. The plant can grow to be 4 feet tall, making it a good landscaping item. Golden scales cover the stems and give this fern its common name.

Golden Scaled Male Fern Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Dryopteris affinis

Common Name: Golden scaled male fern

Type of Plant: Evergreen fern

Growing Zones for Golden Scaled Male Fern: Hardy to zone 4

