Golden scaled male fern is a hardy evergreen that will add color to the garden all year round.
The large, rich green fronds of this fern grow upright in a graceful, arching shape. The plant can grow to be 4 feet tall, making it a good landscaping item. Golden scales cover the stems and give this fern its common name.
Golden Scaled Male Fern Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Dryopteris affinis
Common Name: Golden scaled male fern
Type of Plant: Evergreen fern
Growing Zones for Golden Scaled Male Fern: Hardy to zone 4
