From Pennsylvania and West Virginia, south to Florida and Louisiana, the goldenstar is an American native and the only species in this genus. The genus name means "golden joint" and refers to the blossoms rising from stem nodes.

Description of goldenstar: Yellow daisies about 2 inches across nod above hairy leaves on stems that creep and make a mound about 10 inches high, blooming from spring into summer. The leaves are evergreen and are not particularly attractive. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing goldenstar: If trying to grow this plant in the North, a sunny spot with protection from winter winds must be chosen. Lack of snow cover in Zone 5 will usually do it in. Well-drained, humus-rich soil is best and, while it does well in full sun, partial shade is best. When the plants first bloom, they are only a few inches high, but the last flowers of the season might be on stems 12 inches high. Nursery-grown specimens are often shorter than those from the wild.

Propagating goldenstar: By seed or by division (only in the spring).

Uses for goldenstar: A star in the wild garden, goldenstar is also an excellent ground cover and perfect for the rock garden.

Goldenstar related varieties: Both Mark Viette and Australis are long-blooming clump forms. Allen Bush is a rapid-spreading form that blooms heavily in the spring.

Scientific name for goldenstar: Chrysogonum virginianum

