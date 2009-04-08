Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

10 Green Tips for Removing Stains

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
3

Coffee, Tea & Juice

If you have an article of clothing with set-in coffee or tea stains, don't despair. Just soak it in a solution of 1 unit vinegar to 2 units water and then hang the item to dry in the sun. Still, the best treatment for coffee or tea stains is to get them when they're fresh. When you tackle the problem right away, the stains usually rinse out eas­ily with some cold water (depending upon the fabric).

Reddish fruit juices of any kind -- cherry, cranberry, blueberry -- can be removed from bleach-safe garments by soaking them in a solution of 1 unit vinegar and 2 units water. Afterward, launder as usual.­

Advertisement

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement