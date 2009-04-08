10 Green Tips for Removing Stains

If you have an article of clothing with set-in coffee or tea stains, don't despair. Just soak it in a solution of 1 unit vinegar to 2 units water and then hang the item to dry in the sun. Still, the best treatment for coffee or tea stains is to get them when they're fresh. When you tackle the problem right away, the stains usually rinse out eas­ily with some cold water (depending upon the fabric).

Reddish fruit juices of any kind -- cherry, cranberry, blueberry -- can be removed from bleach-safe garments by soaking them in a solution of 1 unit vinegar and 2 units water. Afterward, launder as usual.­

