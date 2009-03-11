Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

by Maria Trimarchi
Green Living Image Gallery Freshen up your house naturally. See more pictures of green living.
Green Living Image Gallery Freshen up your house naturally. See more pictures of green living.
iStockphoto.com/Thinkstock

It's upon us: the rite of spring cleaning. Time to break out the cleaning supplies and get ready for a headache. Headache? Maybe so.

What you may not realize is that you could be stocking hazardous materials in your home -- up to 10 gallons' worth. Toxic chemicals linked with a variety of health problems are found in many common household cleaning supplies and materials, from glass cleaner to paint.

Advertisement

Replace ordinary light bulbs with energy saving bulbs that use a quarter of the electricity to produce the same amount of light. Get more tips at FutureFriendly.com
Replace ordinary light bulbs with energy saving bulbs that use a quarter of the electricity to produce the same amount of light. Get more tips at FutureFriendly.com
P&G

While few of us enjoy cleaning, there's no reason to risk our health in the name of cleanliness. Making simple, green changes to your spring-cleaning habits can make big differences to your health, the health of the planet and your wallet.

The first tip on our list: a small expenditure with a potentially big price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement