Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

It's upon us: the rite of spring cleaning. Time to break out the cleaning supplies and get ready for a headache. Headache? Maybe so.
What you may not realize is that you could be stocking hazardous materials in your home -- up to 10 gallons' worth. Toxic chemicals linked with a variety of health problems are found in many common household cleaning supplies and materials, from glass cleaner to paint.
While few of us enjoy cleaning, there's no reason to risk our health in the name of cleanliness. Making simple, green changes to your spring-cleaning habits can make big differences to your health, the health of the planet and your wallet.
The first tip on our list: a small expenditure with a potentially big price.