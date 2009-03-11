Home & Garden
Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

by Maria Trimarchi
Toss the Chemical Air Fresheners

Spring is here and it makes us want to throw open the windows and breathe in the scent of fresh-cut grass. Unfortunately, all winter inside our homes we breathed in chemicals that have been linked to developmental and sex-hormone abnormalities as well as cancer.

The culprit? Air fresheners. They're used in about 75 percent of U.S. homes, to the tune of $2 billion a year.

This spring, consider tossing the chemicals and trying natural fresheners like baking soda or essential oils. Trade in the flowery-scented aerosols and freshen the air in your home with cut flowers.

Or, just simply open the windows.

 

Chemically Speaking

When the Natural Resources Defense Council tested 14 different common air fresheners, 12 were found to contain chemicals that disrupt hormones and cause birth defects.

