Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

Spring is here and it makes us want to throw open the windows and breathe in the scent of fresh-cut grass. Unfortunately, all winter inside our homes we breathed in chemicals that have been linked to developmental and sex-hormone abnormalities as well as cancer.

The culprit? Air fresheners. They're used in about 75 percent of U.S. homes, to the tune of $2 billion a year.

This spring, consider tossing the chemicals and trying natural fresheners like baking soda or essential oils. Trade in the flowery-scented aerosols and freshen the air in your home with cut flowers.

Or, just simply open the windows.