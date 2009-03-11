Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

One of the joys of spring cleaning is getting rid of stuff. Boxes of it. Don't just toss all those boxes into the trash, sort them: recycle, donate, yard sale and trash.

If you don't already recycle it's easy to start with the basics: your town likely has recycling programs for newspapers and magazines, glass and many plastics. Old electronics such as old cell phones, VCRs or computers can be recycled, usually through retailer recycling programs.

Also, just because you no longer wear last season's clothing or have a need for other used household items doesn't mean someone else wouldn't love to have them. Donate to your local Goodwill or Salvation Army or hold a yard sale.

The little that's left over? That's trash.