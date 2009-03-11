Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

American families throw away almost 2,500 pounds of paper every year, and if you're like most of us it's mostly made up of junk mail. End the flow of bulk mail, direct marketing, credit card solicitations, catalogs and even unwanted phone books by opting out -- a quick search online will bring up sites to help.

Additionally, converting your home office to a paperless office will reduce the annual paper pounds. Do you really need to print out that email? And with one more step, signing up for paperless billing, you'll not only save paper but time spent filing.

