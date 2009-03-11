Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

With spring cleaning comes laundry, lots of laundry. Before you start a load, think about this: Each load of laundry done in a top-loading washing machine uses about 40 gallons of water -- and a typical dryer sucks up about five kilowatts of electricity each hour it runs.

One simple step to dealing with dirty laundry is to install a clothesline, either in your basement or backyard. Some clothing, such as jeans, and other laundered items don't need to be washed with each wear or use and can be aired out and used again. When you do wash, wash on the cold cycle and air-dry on your newly installed clothesline.

