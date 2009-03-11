Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

If you're a typical American, you use about 100 gallons of water every day. The thirstiest water consumer in your house is the toilet, followed by the shower or bath. There are a few easy tricks to reduce your water consumption and reduce your carbon footprint.

To tame the toilet, use a toilet dam. A toilet dam prevents as much as 20 percent of the water in the tank from flushing down the drain. Although you can buy them in stores, reusing a plastic bottle does the trick.

Taking shorter showers is an obvious way to reduce your water consumption, but if you go one more step and install a low-flow showerhead, you stand to use 50-70 percent less water while you lather.

And finally, turn off the water as you brush your teeth. How easy is that?