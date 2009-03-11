Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

by Maria Trimarchi
4

Be Smart about Water

If you're a typical American, you use about 100 gallons of water every day. The thirstiest water consumer in your house is the toilet, followed by the shower or bath. There are a few easy tricks to reduce your water consumption and reduce your carbon footprint.

To tame the toilet, use a toilet dam. A toilet dam prevents as much as 20 percent of the water in the tank from flushing down the drain. Although you can buy them in stores, reusing a plastic bottle does the trick.

Advertisement

Taking shorter showers is an obvious way to reduce your water consumption, but if you go one more step and install a low-flow showerhead, you stand to use 50-70 percent less water while you lather.

And finally, turn off the water as you brush your teeth. How easy is that?

 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement