Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

Most of us keep our appliances plugged in all the time. Our cell phone chargers, TVs and computers are all ready and waiting for us to need them. While they wait, they're in standby mode, and standby mode is not the same as off. During standby mode electronic devices leak energy.

These leaks -- also known as vampire energy because of the slow suck of electricity from your home -- claim about 4 percent of electricity in the U.S, equal to about 100 million tons of oil.

Bottom line: Put a stake in vampire energy by unplugging devices when you're not using them: Make it simple and buy a few power strips.