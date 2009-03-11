Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

Spring weather may make you think about outdoor allergies, but what are you breathing inside your house? Indoor air pollution contributes to respiratory illnesses, headaches, nausea and cancer.

What's the cause?

Well, the paint in your house may be one of the big culprits. Household paint contains thousands of chemicals, 300 known to be toxic. Some of the most hazardous are volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and release toxins into the air for as many as six years after application.

What can you do when your walls need a spruce? Choose low-VOC paint. Low-VOC paints are water-based and because they aren't made with toxins they don't smell -- and chances are they're available in your color palette.