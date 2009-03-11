Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

Wondering what to do with the mismatched socks you've accumulated, or your old college t-shirts? Turn them into rags for cleaning and dusting. In 2004 Americans threw away 83,000 tons of disposable towels.

You know what else weighs 83,000 tons? A Disney Cruise Ship.

Advertisement

Scrubbing your shower with an old T-shirt means you keep both the shirt and the disposable wipes out of the landfill. Win-win.

As you declutter and clean for spring, look around for other ways to stretch your resources. Use old newspapers to clean the windows. Replace air conditioning and furnace filters with washable alternatives. Not everything has a second life, but take a second look before disposing of it.