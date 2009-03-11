Home & Garden
Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

by Maria Trimarchi
8

Change Your Lighting

Conserve energy and help the planet with a twist of your wrist: replace incandescent light bulbs in your home with compact fluorescent bulbs (CFLs).

CFLs are more energy efficient -- they use two-thirds less energy than incandescent bulbs and last 8-12 times longer. If you swap only one bulb you'll save enough energy to light more than 2.5 million homes in the U.S. for one year. Changing to CFLs saves money, too. That one CFL bulb can cut up to about $30 from your home's energy bill during its lifetime.

And if you install motion sensors on infrequently used lights, such as in hallways or on the porch, you'll never forget to turn off the lights again.

