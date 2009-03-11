Top 10 Green Spring-Cleaning Tips

While many of us choose the most powerful chemical cleaner on the market to make our mildew disappear, ingredients such as plain soap, water, vinegar, baking soda, salt and lemon juice have been proven just as effective, and safer for you and the environment.

Chemicals linked to eye irritation, headaches, respiratory problems, birth defects, infertility and cancer are found in many cleaning supplies -- in fact ethylene glycol butyl ether is on California's list of toxic air contaminants.

Take this spring cleaning time to reduce your indoor air pollution. Mixing a little salt with vinegar and water, for example, is an eco-friendly way to clean your kitchen counters.

No time to mix your own? Switch to eco-friendly cleaning supplies - it's a great first step.