10 Tips for a Cutting-edge Green Home

You know all about R-values, Energy Star and LEDs, but it's just not enough for your home to be green. Your place needs to be the very coolest -- with enough cutting-edge green technology to make Captain Planet, well, green with envy.

An officially "green" building must meet the standards of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a program of the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED certified buildings emphasize five categories: sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, and interior air quality.

Basic green technologies have been incorporated into home design for centuries (facing a porch due east to capture the morning sun, for instance), but the more extreme examples are still well beyond the dreams of all but the most eco-conscious. Some, however, are as simple as incorporating a new mindset into the construction process.

So, if using your bathwater to irrigate your garden sounds like fun, or if sleeping under a sod roof sets your heart aflutter, keep reading to discover the latest green technologies that may be coming to your home soon. Cutting-edge though they may be, these environmentally friendly technologies won't necessarily cost you a lot of green, either.

