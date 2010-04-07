10 Tips for a Cutting-edge Green Home

One of the most cutting-edge technologies used in green building is really one of the most basic -- modular, or prefab, manufacturing. Sections of the house are constructed in a factory, then moved to the home site and erected. Building in the controlled environment of a factory minimizes waste. Prefab building also lessens site disturbance, because there's no need to store large quantities of building materials on the site. The pieces are delivered all at once, so construction workers aren't driving back and forth to the site every day, reducing the vehicle emissions added to the atmosphere.

Don't think "modular" means "mobile home." Prefab houses come in all shapes and sizes and can be customized to fit your needs. You can also utilize some prefab pieces, like precast foundations, in a more traditionally built house.