10 Tips for a Cutting-edge Green Home

You don't have to switch to those funny-looking compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs in order to get cutting-edge green lighting options in your home. LEDs (light emitting diodes) last longer and are more energy-efficient than traditional bulbs or CFLs. They're not widely available yet, and you probably don't want to pay three times the price of a CFL. But the bright light of LEDs will soon be illuminating the world as their price falls. LED fluorescent tubes are much brighter and last longer than the old fluorescents you're familiar with from the office. They'll save hundreds of dollars in energy costs over their lifespan. For the ultimate money saver, don't forget natural lighting. Strategically placed windows and skylights let in light that won't charge you an electric bill.