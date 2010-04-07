10 Tips for a Cutting-edge Green Home

If the sun isn't shining, the wind is probably blowing. A non-polluting home wind power system is the perfect partner to a solar panel system. Those turbines at the top of the tall towers collect kinetic energy when the wind blows, converting it to electricity. A wind turbine can lower your home power bill by as much as 50 to 90 percent. You may actually find yourself on the opposite side of the table -- federal regulations require that utility companies connect with small wind energy systems. You'll essentially be selling power to the utility company if your turbine generates more electricity than your home can use. New turbines make less noise and last longer. For many years, wind turbines have been seen mainly in rural areas, but the urban and suburban market is opening as systems become more compact.