Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

10 Tips for a Cutting-edge Green Home

by Martha Barksdale
2

Geothermal Energy

Why not let Mother Earth provide your power? Geothermal energy can do it, using energy from when the Earth was formed, solar energy and energy from the radioactive decay of minerals. Humans have been taking advantage of geothermal energy for thousands of years, using it to heat homes and even baths. Until recently, we could only tap geothermal energy at the Earth's tectonic plate boundaries, but new technology has expanded our capacity to use our planet's stored heat. Residential heating and cooling systems draw on radiant heat stored in the earth to heat the home during the winter, while they send hot air back down below the surface in the summer. Individual systems that generate electricity using the power of geothermal energy are on the way.

