5 Futuristic Green Home Improvements

Your options for an eco-friendly home may seem somewhat limited now – solar panels, rain barrels, maybe a small garden – but as the world of green technology advances, expect to see a rise in the number of smart, eco home improvements available. Some of them – like self-adjusting thermostats and efficient flat-packed homes – are available now. Others, like walls made of gardens, are a bit more futuristic. Read on to see how you can improve your home now (and what you should plan for in the years ahead).