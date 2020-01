Get your home energy efficient with these indoor winterizing tips. Jupiter Images/ Thinkstock

During the winter, it's customary to open gifts and cards. But heating bills we could go without.

While there's no escaping the bills, whether you live in a fairly balmy region or are knee-deep in ice and sleet, there are ways to get prepped for winter, protect your home and save some cash.

Advertisement

These five home-winterizing tips from TLC and HowStuffWorks will get you started — and, with hope, keep Jack Frost at bay.