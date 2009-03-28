Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

5 Indoor Home Winterizing Tips

by Maria Trimarchi
5

Seal the Leaks: Caulking and Weather Stripping

Using caulking and weather stripping in your home can help to reduce air leaks, which means more warm air stays inside when it's cold outside. While both products seal air leaks, they're used in different ways.

Caulk is used when you want a flexible seal around cracks or joints (less than 1/4-inch wide), such as around windows and door frames, plumbing fixtures and pipes, and even ceiling fixtures. Weather stripping should be used around movable joints, including windows and doors.

Advertisement

Check for leaks around pipes, electrical outlets and vents. Look closely under sinks, around vents and in closets. Find a gap? Plug it up and the U.S. Department of Energy estimates you'll reduce your heating and cooling costs by up to 30 percent.

 

Did You Know?

Replace just one incandescent light bulb with a compact fluorescent light and the Environmental Protection Agency estimates you'll use 75 percent less energy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement